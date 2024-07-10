Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Highly-rated Brighton and Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson has been linked with a move away from the Amex this summer, with Chelsea now 3/1 to secure his signature.

Ferguson burst onto the scene in the 2022/23 season, which saw Brighton tie him down on a long-term contract.

In the 2023-24 season, the Irish International scored his first club career hat-trick against Newcastle United in a 3–1 home victory at the Amex. He became the fourth player to achieve this at 18 years old, following in the footsteps of players like Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite a knee injury keeping Ferguson out of the side for the rest of the season in April, there are still several big clubs monitoring him with Tottenham 5/1 second favourites, Manchester United at 6/1 and Arsenal an 8/1 shot to sign the Irishman.

A move to any other major European leagues is priced at 12/1, followed by Newcastle (12/1) and Liverpool (16/1).

Sam Boswell, spokesperson of BetVictor, said: “Evan Ferguson is highly promising at such a young age and it only seems a matter of time before a big club makes a move to sign him from Brighton.

“We make Chelsea 3/1 favourites to sign him this summer with Tottenham second in line at 5/1. Both teams need a striker, so it would be no surprise to see them try and sign the Irishman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad