Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant
Published 10th Jul 2024, 14:30 BST
Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)
Highly-rated Brighton and Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson has been linked with a move away from the Amex this summer, with Chelsea now 3/1 to secure his signature.

Ferguson burst onto the scene in the 2022/23 season, which saw Brighton tie him down on a long-term contract.

In the 2023-24 season, the Irish International scored his first club career hat-trick against Newcastle United in a 3–1 home victory at the Amex. He became the fourth player to achieve this at 18 years old, following in the footsteps of players like Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler.

Despite a knee injury keeping Ferguson out of the side for the rest of the season in April, there are still several big clubs monitoring him with Tottenham 5/1 second favourites, Manchester United at 6/1 and Arsenal an 8/1 shot to sign the Irishman.

A move to any other major European leagues is priced at 12/1, followed by Newcastle (12/1) and Liverpool (16/1).

Sam Boswell, spokesperson of BetVictor, said: “Evan Ferguson is highly promising at such a young age and it only seems a matter of time before a big club makes a move to sign him from Brighton.

“We make Chelsea 3/1 favourites to sign him this summer with Tottenham second in line at 5/1. Both teams need a striker, so it would be no surprise to see them try and sign the Irishman.

“Whilst they seem more covered for striking options, Manchester United (6/1) and Arsenal (8/1) follow in the market to secure his signature and we make a move to each of the major European leagues a 12/1 shot this summer.”

