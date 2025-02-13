Chelsea dealt fresh £40m double injury concern ahead of Brighton clash

Chelsea have been hit with a major injury blow ahead of Friday’s trip to face Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Jackson has been a key player for Enzo Maresca’s team this term with nine goals and five assists from 23 Premier League appearances.

Jackson, who joined Chelsea for £32m, pulled up in the 2-1 Premier League win against West Ham and then missed the 2-1 FA Cup loss to Brighton last Saturday.

Chelsea's Italian head coach Enzo Maresca has injury concerns ahead Brighton

Maresca was hoping Jackson, 23, would make a quick recovery but for former Villarreal is now looking at around six to eight weeks out.

The Blues boss confirmed that he will not be available for selection until after the international break with Tottenham on April 2 now a realistic target.

It’s a major problem for Maresca as he is also without £8m arrival Marc Guiu, who limped off against West Ham and is likely to be out for a month.

Meanwhile, Brighton captain Lewis Dunk is a major doubt for Friday’s Premier League game due to a rib injury.

The centre-back sustained the issue during Albion’s 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round win over Maresca’s Blues on Saturday and was replaced for the second half by Adam Webster.

Seagulls head coach Fabian Hurzeler has backed Webster, who has made only three top-flight starts all season, to fill in if required.

“Lewis is doubtful, we have to see if he can train today,” said Hurzeler. “But I’m not sure if he will be ready for the game tomorrow.”

Asked about Webster, Hurzeler said: “He’s a leader, he’s always there for the team. He’s so supportive, he’s so helpful.

“Every time when we need him, he’s there and I think that’s something special. I never saw a player who was always that ready to come into a game and be immediately the best version of himself.

“I never saw a player that supportive and that helpful for his team-mates, and that’s something very special.

“We have different options how we can replace Lewis if he’s not able to play.

“I’m really confident that no matter who will play that he will play a good role.”

Brighton remain without full-backs Pervis Estupinan and Ferdi Kadioglu and versatile veteran James Milner through injury, while winger Solly March has resumed training but is unlikely to feature.

Midfielder Mats Wieffer may be able to return from a nine-game absence.

