Tariq Lamptey responds to Ajax link as contract ticks down at Brighton

Brighton full back linked to Ajax is out of contract this summer

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton full back Tariq Lamptey gave the perfect response to reports linking him with a January move away.

Lamptey, who gave a man of the match performance against his old club Chelsea in the FA Cup victory last Saturday, is out of contract with the Seagulls this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ghana international was strongly linked with a move to Ajax last month, while Fulham, Sporting Lisbon, Everton and Wolves have previously been credited with interest.

Tariq Lamptey of Brighton & Hove Albion impressed against Chelsea in the FA Cup victory last Saturday

Lamptey, speaking exclusively to Telecom Asia Sport, said: "I think the rumours are part of football, and I just keep my head down and work hard every day in training, looking out for opportunities.

"Whenever the manager calls, I perform for the team—that is all. This win is done; now the aim is to look forward to the game on Friday night."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lamptey joined Brighton from Chelsea in 2020 for around £2.5m. His time at the club has been hindered by hamstring and knee issues but the 24-year-old now looks back to his best.

"Football like life is that way, you have to go through ups and downs, and for me now, I’m enjoying football at the moment," Lamptey added.

"Look, we’ve just bounced back with an FA Cup win, so hopefully I’ll keep going and performing at the level I know I can. As long as the team keeps winning, I’ll be happy."

Lamptey is expected to be in the starting XI on Friday as Brighton face his former employer Chelsea once again in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has made six starts in the top flight so far this term with two goals and two assists. Lamptey has made 116 appearances for the Seagulls in total and has five goals and 10 assists to his name.

So far there has been no news of a new contract and his future after this season remains unclear. Many Brighton fans will hope he stays.