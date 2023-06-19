The Senegalese goalkeeper will join the Saudi Pro League side on a three-year deal, with transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reporting that the negotiations are in the final stages between the two clubs.

Mendy, whose Chelsea contract runs until June 2025, joined the Blues from Rennes in the summer of 2021 and won the Champions League in his debut season.

The 31-year-old was a regular starter in between the sticks for his first two seasons at the club, but a lack of form and injuries have seen him lose that position to Kepa Arrizabalaga as the team’s form took a nose dive in the last campaign.

Mendy made just 12 appearances in the 2022/2023 season, as Chelsea equalled their lowest-ever Premier League position, finishing 12th with 44 points from their 38 games, winning just 11.

The sale of the African Cup of Nations winner raises the possibility of another keeper being brought in to Stamford Bridge, with the West London side being recently linked with Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

The Spaniard had been the Seagulls regular number one since making his debut for the club in November 2020, but was dropped by De Zerbi for Jason Steele in March of this year.

The academy graduate was not seen in any of the last five Premier League matchday squads, something which the Brighton boss said was the 25-year-old’s decision.