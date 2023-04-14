Chelsea predicted XI for Brighton game - Frank Lampard expected to make changes

Frank Lampard has a selection headache ahead of his first game back at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea manager.

The Blues face Brighton on Saturday (April 15) as Lampard continues to search for his first win as head coach of his former club – having previously been sacked from the same role 26 months ago.

The ex-Chelsea and England midfielder was appointed as interim head coach until the end of the season, following the sacking of former Albion boss Graham Potter at the start of April.

Since Lampard has returned to the club, Chelsea have lost two games in the space of five days. A 1-0 defeat away at Wolves in the league was quickly followed by a disappointing trip to Spain, where Lampard’s men lost 2-0 to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter final tie.

Despite the disappointing defeat in midweek, Lampard will have been pleased to see Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta and Mason Mount all returned to the matchday squad, following spells on the side lines with injuries.

The ex-Everton manager will also have Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and David Datro Fofana available for the Brighton game, as none of them are registered to play in the Champions League.

N'golo Kante started the game in Madrid, but is unlikely to feature against the Seagulls, as Lampard looks to manage the Frenchmen’s minutes ahead of the crucial second leg this Tuesday (April 18).

Denis Zakaria, Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are all in contention to start in centre-midfield alongside Enzo Fernandez and Mateo Kovacic.

Kai Havertz didn't start in the Spanish capital, but could also be re-called for Saturday, as Chelsea continue to search for their first goal in over six hours of football.

Here is how SussexWorld expect Lampard’s men to line up against Brighton…..

2 . Kepa Arrizabalaga - goalkeeper With Édouard Mendy still not match fit, the shaky Spaniard will start in goal for Lampard. Photo: Angel Martinez

3 . Reece James - right back The talented full-back is always an injury risk, but also carries Chelsea's best attacking threat so is unlikely to miss out. Photo: Florencia Tan Jun

4 . Wesley Fofana - centre back Will be hoping to put Wednesday's torrid performance behind him with a clean sheet on Saturday. Photo: Angel Martinez