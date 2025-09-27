Chelsea vs Brighton: Fabian Hurzeler makes big Carlos Baleba call after Manchester United admission and £11m man forces himself into team

Fabian Hurzeler has made one change to his Brighton team, as they prepare to face rivals Chelsea in the Premier League.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diego Gomez, fresh from his four-goal haul in the 6-0 Carabao Cup win at Barnsley in mid-week, has replaced Brajan Gruda in the starting XI.

The Albion team is otherwise unchanged from the one which started the 2-2 draw against Tottenham last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That means midfielder Carlos Baleba starts again despite his indifferent form this season.

Cameroon international Carlos Baleba is yet to complete 90 minutes this campaign, having been sidelined through injury for part of pre-season. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The 21-year-old was among the Seagulls’ standout players last term but was brought off at half-time against Spurs due to being ‘tired’ and failing to track back. He was also hooked at halft-ime earlier this season at Everton.

Cameroon international Baleba is yet to complete 90 minutes this campaign, having been sidelined through injury for part of pre-season.

Manchester United approached Brighton about a potential deal for the box-box midfielder during the summer but did not submit a formal bid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For sure when a young boy reads there is interest from Manchester United with a big, big offer, it might affect him deep, deep (down),” Hurzeler admitted after the Spurs draw.

“That’s also part of the development to understand that when you play well, there comes a big offer, there comes a big club who wants to have him.

“But then to keep pushing, to be humble, stay here in Brighton, and try to make the next step with the team and that’s something we have to keep on working with him and therefore I can’t give you a clear answer if it’s really affected him or not.”

The Seagulls have had a patchy start to the league campaign as they are 14th, with five points from five matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurzeler's men are though just three points behind Enzo Maresca's sixth placed Chelsea and a positive result at Stamford Bridge would be a huge boost for Albion.

Brighton’s players once again come up against a number of former teammates at Stamford Bridge – with Moises Caicedo and Joao Pedro recovering from minor injuries. Goalkeeper Rob Sanchez is available as he served his one-match suspension for his red card at Manchester United last week. Marc Cucurella also starts at left-back.