Brighton teenager scores his first senior goals for the Seagulls

Brighton’s four-goal Diego Gomez stole the show, but boss Fabian Hurzeler was also impressed by teenager Harry Howell’s cameo role in his side’s 6-0 rout of Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

Gomez fired a first-half hat-trick, including two blistering long-range efforts, and added his fourth after the break as the Seagulls followed up their 6-0 drubbing of Oxford in the previous round with another emphatic win.

Midfielder Howell, 17, got in on the act himself with a fine goal at Oakwell after replacing Gomez in the 75th minute before fellow substitute Yasin Ayari completed the scoring.

Hurzeler, who handed Howell just his third senior appearance, said: “I was pleased for him.

“At the beginning of the week I said we only put players on the pitch that deserve to play and he deserved it, and he scored.

“He has worked really hard for this goal, but he got into the game, he was always available, he always wanted to have the ball, he showed good body language when we lost the ball and this is the main thing that we have to keep on working with him on.

Howell is a big talent

“He is an unbelievable player for his age, he is a big talent. But talent isn’t enough, you have to work hard. You need to do the basics right if you want to do well.”

The Seagulls cruised into the fourth round for the fifth time in the last six seasons, but Hurzeler saw room for improvement from his side.

He added: “The first half was not the best. Of course we scored goals, but we were not great in our positioning. Overall we are pleased and Diego had some unbelievable moments, some great goals.

“We were better in the second half when we played really good football and created a lot of chances.”

Despite the scoreline, Barnsley had their moments and boss Conor Hourihane was not too despondent after his side’s cup exit.

Davis Keillor-Dunn skimmed the crossbar with an audacious 40-yard effort in the second half and substitute Jonathan Bland’s fierce shot hit a post.

Hourihane, whose side are sixth in Sky Bet League One, said: “You have to recognise the level and how much they can punish you and you take your hats off to them.

“The scoreline is not nice, but I do feel in spells we did all right and there were a few good individual performances.

“I can take a lot from it. The scoreline paints a picture. It isn’t a 6-0 in my opinion. It’s a bit of a mad game and they scored some worldies.”