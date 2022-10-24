'Clear foul' - Adam Webster agrees with Danny Murphy after Erling Haaland scores two controversial goals

Albion have now gone five games without a win under new manager Roberto De Zerbi, after two Haaland goals and a picturesque long-range Kevin De Bruyne strike gave Pep Guardiola’s side all three points.

Brighton were left incensed by a number of decisions from the game, including what they believed to be a foul on Webster, in the build up to City’s first goal.

Haaland rounded Seagulls goalkeeper Roberto Sanchez from a long through ball and then made contact with Webster, sending the defender to the floor, before rolling the ball into an empty net.

Adam Webster believes he was fouled by Erling Haaland in the build-up to Manchester City’s opening goal.

The referee and VAR perceived the collision to be a shoulder-to-shoulder contact, something which Webster did not agree with.

The 27-year-old told BBC Sussex after the game: “I was certain it was a foul. The balls hit me, It’s not a shoulder to shoulder in front of him, obviously he has nudged me over and for me it’s all day long a foul.”

Twenty minutes later, Haaland doubled his goal tally for the day from the penalty sport, after VAR official Lee Mason told on-field referee Craig Pawson to take a second look at an incident involving Bernardo Silva and Lewis Dunk.

The Brighton skipper made contact with Silva’s trailing leg in the box, as the Portuguese winger tried to control a looping João Cancelo pass and drive towards goal.

On second looking, referee Pawson gave a penalty, again Albion and Webster felt the officials had come to the wrong verdict, something which pundit Danny Murphy agreed with on Match of the Day, claiming it was ‘bordering on ridiculous’ how many decisions VAR was getting wrong.

Webster said to BBC Sussex: “The second one, [Lewis] Dunky has gone to block the shot, Bernardo has not taken the shot, he’ just kneed it. He’s kicked his leg out and all of a sudden it looks like a foul when you slow it down, but in real time, there is no way he is going to get the ball after him. It’s not a pen.”