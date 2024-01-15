Club president sends new Brighton signing transfer message despite hefty injury list

The president of Farul Constanța believes former player and incoming Brighton recruit should go out on loan before achieving his Premier League dream.

Adrian Mazilu will join Brighton this month

Last summer, Albion announced the Romanian winger would sign for Roberto De Zerbi’s team in January 2024 but it appears he will have to wait for his first-team debut.

Gheorghe Popescu, Farul’s president, says the 18-year-old, who scored nine goals and bagged four assists in 46 appearances during his time with The Sailors, would benefit from a loan in Europe or perhaps in the Championship.

“According to our information, he will be loaned out to the top flight in Belgium or the Netherlands,” he told Orange Sport. “It’s very difficult to play from our league [to] directly impact in the Premier League. I don’t think there’s any player from us who can do that. I think they want to take this intermediate step.

“He’s a forward, he’s 18 years old, and he needs this intermediate stage and I think it’s very good that he is loaned to a middle-level championship. He is a player with intermediate qualities and I am convinced that he will do very well. He will certainly prepare for the next step, which will be the Premier League.”