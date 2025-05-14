'Complete their work' - Premier League rule change to impact Brighton transfers this summer

All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

This summer’s two transfer windows will close at the earlier than usual time of 7pm – with the English top flight confirming its summer plans on Wednesday.

The transfer window traditionally closes at 11pm, but the earlier deadline is intended to allow club, league officials and media to complete their work at more sociable hours rather than still be at their desks well beyond midnight.

The Premier League confirmed the 7pm closure would apply to the short window which will open from June 1 to 10, and the main window which will run from June 16 to September 1.

Brighton have signed winger Tommy Watson from Sunderland for around £10m

The first of those windows is an additional registration period created by Fifa which national associations could adopt if they had teams involved in the Club World Cup, which starts in the United States on June 13.

It is understood the 7pm timing will align with other major national leagues across Europe.

The EFL confirmed on Wednesday that it too would operate two windows this summer, with the timings precisely matching those announced by the Premier League.

Brighton have already made three signings with Greek striker Stefanos Tzimas arriving for £22m from FC Nurnberg, Tommy Watson joining from Sunderland for around £10m and South Korean winger Yoon Doyoung from Daejeon Hana Citizen.

The trio will team up with Fabian Hurzeler’s first team squad this summer.

