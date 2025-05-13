Premier League record in danger as Brighton hold contract talks with ex-Liverpool and Leeds United ace

James Milner of Brighton & Hove Albion is consoled by Declan Rice of Arsenal following an injury at the Emirates last August

All the latest transfer and contract news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton have opened fresh contract talks with veteran midfielder James Milner.

The former Liverpool man is out of contract this summer and has missed almost the entire season with a serious hamstring issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milner, 39, started the first three Premier League matches of the season for Fabian Hurzeler team but sustained the injury last August during the 1-1 draw at Arsenal.

Ninth placed Brighton have just two matches of the season to go – against Milner’s old club and Premier League champions Liverpool and Tottenham. It seems unlikely that Milner will be able to feature in either as the Seagull try to secure a spot in next season’s Conference League.

Despite Milner’s lack of minutes on the pitch, the Premier League and Champions League winner brings a wealth of knowledge that is invaluable to Hurzeler and his talented but youthful squad.

Hurzeler: Hopefully Milner will be here longer

Hurzeler said last month how much he values Milner and that he'd like to work with him beyond this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"James Milner is someone who challenges everyone,” said the Albion head coach. “Who has the mentality of winning culture inside of him and that's something we need.

“Players like this who have this career, who had this success… they are so important for the culture of the club.

“Not only because of the past, but by his behaviour, by his leading style, by his action. By his messages he always sends to the team during the week and also at the matchday.

"So I'm really happy that he's here and hopefully he will be here longer. But in general it's great to work with a person like James.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Athletic reported that it's unclear at this stage if contract talks are for a playing capacity, a coaching role or a mixture of the two.

If Milner – who also previously played for Leeds United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Manchester City – is fit enough and plays next season, it could see him break a Premier League record.

Milner has the second-most Premier League appearances with 637 – second only to Gareth Barry with 653. Milner needs just 16 more outings to equal Barry’s tally.

Milner joined Brighton in 2023 on a free transfer after eight successful seasons at Liverpool. He has managed 23 appearances for the Seagulls from two injury-hit campaigns.

For your next Albion read: 'Next move' – Why Facundo Buonanotte has a massive problem at Brighton after Ruud van Nistelrooy transfer claim