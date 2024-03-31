'Concerning for Brighton' - Roy Keane makes interesting Roberto De Zerbi claim amid Liverpool link

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Italian, whose current deal runs out in 2026, has reportedly drawn interest from clubs around Europe – including Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp is leaving Anfield at the end of the season with the club now searching for the German’s successor.

Revelations about De Zerbi’s contract situation came before Brighton’s Premier League clash with title-chasing Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Roberto De Zerbi has been linked with the soon-to-be vacant Liverpool manager position, as Jurgen Klopp set to leave the club. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking during Sky Sports’ coverage of the match, pundit Roy Keane revealed he has doubts over whether De Zerbi could be the man to replace Klopp.

The former Manchester United captain said: “Sometimes when you have a manager at a club, you hope he makes a commitment to the club and he's asked his questions and I suppose there's a bit of honesty there.

“He's not sure what his future is, which is concerning for Brighton, you know over the next few months and years what your planning.

“I looked at his CV and I set up my question marks about is he ready for that step yet for a Liverpool?

“I've got my doubts. It seems to be his team's be a lovely brand of football. But I still have doubts about what he's ddaone to take that job.”

De Zerbi admitted he wants to talk to the club’s chairman Tony Bloom to understand his plan for the future.

When asked if he could sign a new contract at Brighton, the Brighton boss said: “At the moment, no. We didn’t find the agreement. The contract is a part of the future.