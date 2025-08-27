All the latest transfer news and gossip from Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Manchester United pushed to sign midfielder Carlos Baleba earlier in the transfer window but Brighton held firm in their valuation.

The Seagulls want "Moises Caicedo" type money for their 21-year-old Cameroon international, which means north of £100m. United were not prepared to meet that figure in this window and any potential deal seemed to fizzle out.

Baleba, who struggled with a knee injury in pre-season, started Albion's first Premier League matches against Fulham and Everton. He played 69 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Fulham and was then hooked at halftime in the 2-0 loss at Everton for "tactical reasons."

Albion boss Fabia Hurzeler was clearly unhappy with Baleba's lacklustre display at the Hill Dickinson Stadium but quickly denied the poor performance was due to the recent unsettling transfer talk.

Hurzeler, without referencing Baleba, then spoke about players being in "comfort zones" and the need to push harder in order to bounce back from their poor start.

Baleba was said to be open to a move to Old Trafford earlier this month but is contracted to Brighton until 2028, with an option for a further year. Hurzeler, when questioned on Baleba’s future at Everton, said once again that he's “very confident” his midfielder will be at the club after the transfer window.

Brighton ‘open talks’ reports

However, reports emerged this week that Brighton have "opened talked" with United on a potential deal for Kobbie Maino. The 20-year-old England international is out of favour with Ruben Amorim and is said to be keen to explore his options.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, said: "The situation will be clearer in the next 24, maximum 48 hours.

"There will be conversations, Manchester United will discuss with Kobbie Mainoo to understand the situation.

"It doesn't mean Kobbie Mainoo is 100 per cent leaving Manchester United.

“So, we have to wait to see how these conversations go and then we will understand more. Nothing is advanced, nothing is concrete at this stage."

Mainoo and Baleba swap deal verdict

Brighton's reported interest in Mainoo has excited some fans and there has been plenty of talk over a potential swap deal. Baleba to United and Mainoo to Brighton, it almost seems quite logical.

But football is rarely that straight forward, especially when it involves big contracts and agents for both players. This late in the window it seems, on the face it, a hugely complex transfer to get over the line before the window closes on September 1.

My hunch is that Manchester United will return for Baleba next summer but what happens to Mainoo in the meantime is anyone's guess.

It's highly unlikely at this stage that Mainoo will be at the Amex... even if it is a deal that looks good on paper and appeals to the fans.

