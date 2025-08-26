All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion as the transfer deadline approaches

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler insists the size of the squad needs to be reduced in the final days of the transfer window.

Brighton have so far sold Joao Pedro to Chelsea, Pervis Estupinan to AC Milan, Simon Adingra to Sunderland and Valentin Barco to Strasbourg. Meanwhile, striker Evan Ferguson moved to Roma on loan for the season and Eiran Cashin to Birmingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there are still a number of players trying to find the right move, which has proved a little problematic for Brighton.

Facundo Buonanotte is the latest to be linked with a move away with sports reporter Ben Jacobs posting: “Leeds are still alert to Facundo Buonanotte in case a loan becomes possible in the final days of the window.

“Not their only target, having felt for much of the summer that the Brighton attacker would move to a club with European football.

“No bid to Brighton yet, but Leeds are prepared to move if an opportunity presents itself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The summer transfer window closes on Monday, September 1 at 7pm. Here’s five Brighton stars still likely to move.

Chelsea, Leeds and Norwich eye Brighton stars

Facundo Buonanotte: The Argentina playmaker has looked sharp in pre-season but was not included in the Premier League matchday squads to face Fulham or Everton.

He had a mixed bag while on loan at Leicester last term and needs regular football to kick-start his career. He’s a super talented player but Hurzeler seems to prefer the likes of Yankuba Minteh, Brajan Gruda, Matt O’Riley and Georginio to operate in Buonanotte’s favoured positions.

Leeds United, Lyon and Borussia Dortmund have all been linked, with Dortmund the favourites to land a £20m deal. Leeds are though in the mix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Igor Julio: The Brazilian defender has been spotted in training but has not featured in pre-season or the matchday squad for Albion’s opening day Premier League 1-1 draw against Fulham. The 27-year-old had been linked with Real Sociedad, Leeds United and Everton but so far a move has not materialised.

Sociedad were the the front runners, an agreement was said to be in place but interest has since cooled. Albion would hope to achieve most of the £15m they spent for Igor when they signed him from Fiorentina in 2023.

Julio Enciso: French club Strasbourg are tied into Chelsea through their BlueCo ownership and Strasbourg are said to be finalising a £15m deal with Brighton for the Paraguay ace. Enciso did not seem to fit into Brighton’s plans this term with Kaoru Mitoma, Tommy Watson, Ferdi Kadioglu, Matt O’Riley and Georginio all ahead of him in the pecking order.

There has though been a complication with the medical and Chelsea are reportedly investigating Enciso’s knee further before completing the move. Enciso has had a history of trouble with the knee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abdallah Sima: The Senegal international looks to be on the move before the window closes... whether that's a loan or permanent deal remains to be seen. Norwich are the latest club to show interest in the attacker who has a guide price of £10m-plus.

The 24-year has looked sharp for Brighton in pre-season and scored in a 2-0 pre-season win against Coventry City. He almost joined Olympiacos earlier in the window as part of the £30m deal that brought Charalampos Kostoulas to Albion. Auxerre have also been credited with interest for a player who has had loans at Stoke, Rangers, Angers and Stade Brest.

Jeremy Sarmiento: The Ecuador international is likely to exit before the end of the transfer window as Brighton’s South American exodus continues.

Sarmineto rejected a move to South America earlier this window, in favour of staying in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Italian club Bologna are keen on the winger, who spent the last few seasons on loan in the second tier at West Brom, Ipswich Town and Burnley.

For your next Albion read: Baleba dropped, Wieffer new role: The Brighton line up Fabian Hurzeler needs to try - gallery