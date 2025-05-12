'Cool and calm' – Troy Deeney hypes up Brighton star who they 'will struggle to keep' this summer

Jan Paul van Hecke of Brighton & Hove Albion has impressed at the Amex Stadium this season

Brighton’s player of the year makes BBC team of the week

BBC pundit Troy Deeney believes Brighton defender Jan Paul Van Hecke will be in high-demand this summer.

The Brighton player of the year produced another fine display as Albion kept a rare clean sheet in last Saturday's 2-0 victory at Wolves.

The win moved Albion to ninth in the Premier League and keeps them in the mix for European football next season.

Van Hecke has been a key man for the Seagulls this term with 31 Premier League starts from 32 appearances.

Newcastle were previously reported as having an interest in the Dutch international and Deeney, writing in his team of the week piece for the BBC website, said: "Van Hecke has been excellent all season. He's one of those players where you wonder whether Brighton will struggle to keep hold of him in the summer.

"He's broken into the Dutch national team as well. Again he was cool, calm and collected. He just gives a real solid presence."

Danny Welbeck also made Denney’s team of the week. The veteran striker netted Albion’s first goal, with Brajan Gruda scoring a late second to seal the three points.

Deeney added: “I'm also picking my old team-mate Danny Welbeck. Welbs for the first time got 10 goals in a Premier League season. It's crazy to say that for someone with such an established career as Welbeck. It's great to see him still scoring and healthy.”

Van Hecke a future Brighton captain

Some feel Van Hecke has the potential to be a future captain at Brighton. Fabian Hurzeler told Sussex World: “We have to be very careful with young players to try to force them into roles. He's 23 and he plays an unbelievable season.

"Of course, in some ways he needs to develop, but we always give him very honest feedback. And I think he has all the character sides to be a one-day captain, but that's the long-term future at the moment. He should really focus to bring his performance on the pitch, to be the best player he can be, and then it's a natural process. So if you're a role model by good performances, if you're a role model by good behaviour, it will be a natural process that he will step more and more into this role.”