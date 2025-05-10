Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton and Hove Albion kept their European hopes alive with a 2-0 victory against Wolves at Molineux Stadium.

Veteran striker Danny Welbeck thought he opened the scoring for the Seagulls on 20 minutes as he turned in Tariq Lamptey's cross but his effort was chalked off for offside. VAR deemed Yankuba Minteh strayed by the tightest of margins.

Welbeck needn't have worried as three minutes later he placed Brighton ahead from the spot as he coolly converted after Mats Wieffer was bundled over by Matheus Cunha.

Wolves pushed after the break and Bart Verbruggen was sharp to deny a low effort from Cunha. Head coach Fabian Hurzeler introduced Simon Adingra and Brajan Gruda from the bench and the duo combined to add the decisive second.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde of Wolverhampton Wanderers is challenged by Mats Wieffer of Brighton & Hove Albion

Adingra ran at the heart of the defence and his pass was expertly finish by Gruda as he dinked over the advancing José Sá. It was the German's first ever goal for Albion following his £25m summer move from Mainz.

Brighton move up to ninth in the table with two matches of the season to go. Eighth place – currently occupied by Brentford – should be enough to claim a Conference League spot. Here's how the Albion players rated…

Bart Verbruggen - 8 Nice save low to left to deny Cunha in the second half after a period of Wolves pressure. Stood up when well Albion needed him most. Excellent.

Tariq Lamptey - 6 Brighton's brightest spark in the early exchanges. Bombed up and down the right flank and provided the assist for Danny Welbeck's effort that was chalked off by VAR. Replaced by Gruda on 60 minutes.

Jan Paul Van Hecke - 7 The Brighton player of the year was a powerful presence at the heart of the Brighton defence. There’s nobody better!

Adam Webster - 7 His first start in six matches after a hamstring issue and was very comfortable at the back for the most part.

Pervis Estupinan - 8 The Ecuadorian has been a reliable presence in the second part of the season and that continued at Molineux. Very good

Mats Wieffer - 8 One of his best displays in a Brighton shirt. Kept a close eye on Matheus Cunha and then won the opening the penalty with a burst into the box. Booked for a foul on Ait-Nouri but kept his composure.

Carlos Baleba - 7 A very disciplined display from Baleba. Looks extremely comforatble on the Premier league stage and has progressed well this term under Hurzeler.

Yankuba Minteh - 6 Played on the left flank and dangerous at times. Gave the ball away in the second half when Albion needed to stay calm and keep possession.

Yasin Ayari - 7 Back in the team after missing out against Newcastle. Led the press on many occasions and carried out his instructions to the letter. Full of energy.

Matt O'Riley - 5 Played for 60 minutes and didn't have the impact he would have liked. You always feel there's so much more to come from O'Riley but has not grasped his opportunity in Georginio's absence.

Danny Welbeck - 7 Had an effort chalked off for offside but was soon on the scoresheet with a cooly taken spot kick. His 10th PL goal of the season. The veteran has been a huge player for Albion this season.

Substitutes: Brajan Gruda 7-10 The ultra-cool German netted his first goal for the club with a perfect dink from Simon Adingra’s assist. Simon Adingra – 7-10: Made a telling difference as he replaced Lamptey on 59 minutes. Nice assist. Diego Gomez 6-10: The Paraguayan replaced Baleba with 10 to go. Kaoru Mitoma – 6-10: replaced Minteh in the 80th minute. A few dangerous runs on the break. Looked lively after recent injury issues. Jack Hinshelwood NA: Replaced Ayari on 94 minutes.

