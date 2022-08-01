Cristiano Ronaldo gives four word response to Erik ten Hag and United fans ahead of Brighton

Ronaldo has been looking to move away from Old Trafford this summer – having told the club he wants to leave to play in the Champions League and compete for major trophies.
The 37-year-old played 45 minutes against the La Liga side – his first United appearance since their 4-0 horror defeat at Brighton last season – before being withdrawn at half-time in a pre-planned move.
Ronaldo was photographed outside the ground with team-mate Diogo Dalot before the game had finished, with some suggesting this showed that the striker was disengaged with the club.
Footage was later posted online showing Ronaldo and ten Hag having a tense chat during the game and the Portuguese international did not appear happy with what he was being told by the Dutch coach.
However, Ronaldo later posted on social media a picture of him playing in the game with the caption: “Happy to be back!”
United completed their pre-season preparations with a draw as Ronaldo’s replacement Amad Diallo’s 48th-minute strike was cancelled out by Alvaro Garcia Rivera.
It remains to be seen whether the Portugal international will be involved in United’s Premier League curtain-raiser with Brighton next Sunday.