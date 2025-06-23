Crystal Palace and Europa League change amid Brighton and Nottingham Forest limbo
Crystal Palace’s hopes of playing in Europe next season appear to have been boosted after shareholder John Textor sold his stake in the club.
Textor’s shares in Palace threatened to be an obstacle to their participation in the Europa League next season because the American is also a shareholder in French side Lyon, who are set to enter the same competition.
Under UEFA multi-club ownership rules, it looked as though Palace would miss out.
However, it is understood from sources close to Palace that Textor’s 45 per cent stake in the London club has now been sold to New York Jets owner Woody Johnson.
Reports have placed the price between £160m and £190m.
The sale is subject to Premier League approval, but may now free Palace up to play in the Europa League.
The Eagles qualified thanks to their FA Cup final victory over Manchester City last month.
Textor, who through his Eagle Football Holdings group also owns a significant stake in Brazilian side Botafogo, initially invested in Palace in 2021.
Palace declined to comment. Eagle Football Holdings and UEFA have both been approached for comment.
A decision regarding Palace’s participation is expected from UEFA before the end of June.
What happens to Nottingham Forest and Brighton
Nottingham Forest finished seventh in the Premier League last season and qualified for the Conference League – the third tier of European competition.
If Palace are unable to compete in Europe, Forest will likely be bumped up to the Europa League, which offers greater prize money and the chance for Champions League qualification.
Brighton will also stand to gain as Fabian Hurzeler’s team finished eighth. If Palace’s appeal if rejected by Uefa, Brighton could be handed a Conference League spot.
Nottingham Forest have written to Uefa to challenge Palace’s Europa League spot and in the hope of taking their place.
