Crystal Palace vs Brighton preview: Will Fabian Hurzeler's experience as a fan help his side?

Brighton travel away to play bitter rivals Crystal Palace. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Brighton and Hove Albion face Crystal Palace away in a Premier League clash today (Saturday, April 5).

At the time of writing, Brighton sit in eighth position with 47 points, with Palace down in twelfth with 10 less points in the top flight.

Last time out for Brighton, they lost poorly 3-0 against Aston Villa at the Amex (Wednesday, April 2).

The Eagles will also be looking to get back to winning ways, following a shock draw against the all-but-relegated Southampton on the Wednesday.

However, the Crystal Palace side will have more confidence going into this one. Brighton were outplayed at home on Sunday December 15, suffering a 3-1 loss.

If Oliver Glasner’s side win at Selhurst Park, it would be their first league double over Brighton since 1932-33 (Third Division South), and the first time ever in the top flight.

In the pre-match press conference before Albion face Palace, the Brighton boss spoke about his experience being in the stands as a fan for this fixture last year. He was still at St Pauli at the time.

He was asked if that will help him for this rivalry.

Fabian Hurzeler said: “I know they say positive things. When it is a negative situation in a game, I also understand how the fans are thinking.

"But I think it is important to identify with the club and it is very important to understand the expectations from the fans.

"In the end, they pay a lot of money, they spend a lot of time supporting us and we have to make them proud.

"It is our responsibility to make them proud.

"Not only tomorrow but for the whole season.

"I think it is very important they can go out in the pub or no matter where, wearing the Seagulls colours.

"The main thing is it is not only about winning but to give them the feeling that we put the most effort we have inside of us for them on the pitch.

"That is what they want to see and that is what we have to do.

"With all the things we can influence, we have to go all in.”