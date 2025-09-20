Brighton vs Tottenham Premier League team news

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton striker Danny was a notable absentee from Fabian Hurzeler's starting XI to face Tottenham.

Welbeck, 34, has struggled to find his best form this term and is without a Premier League goal so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurzeler has opted for Georginio to lead the line with Germany under-21 international Brajan Gruda playing just behind in the No 10 role.

Danny Welbeck of Brighton & Hove Albion has struggled for top form this season

Welbeck not in the best place

"He is not in the best place at the moment,” said Hurzeler in his pre-Tottenham press conference.

“He was in a better shape last season when he scored goals, when he was there for his team.

“But that’s normal. Everyone has this phase and that is nothing bad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is just now our responsibility to help him where we can help him because he helped us a lot last season.

“We are very grateful to have him and now it is about us giving him the support he needs every day.

“He is old enough, he is experienced enough, he will overcome this phase.

“He is a very important player for us and he will be a very important player for us this season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welbeck will hope to make an impact from the bench, where he is joined by emerging Greek striker Stefanos Tzimas.

Carlos Baleba back in the XI

Yankuba Minteh and and Kaoru Mitoma will provide the threat from the flanks.

Carlos Baleba, who was dropped for the defeat at Bournemouth, is back in the starting XI and he partners Yasin Ayari in the centre of the park.

Baleba is yet to complete a 90 minutes for the Seagulls this term, having been subbed against Fulham, Everton and Manchester City and was then used, as a substitute, at Bournemouth. Diego Gomez has recovered from illness and is on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There's a first start of the season for Ferdi Kadioglu as he starts at left back in place of the injured Maxim De Cuyper.

Joel Veltman keeps his spot at right back, with Mats Wieffer – who has just recovered from a knee injury – on the bench.

Skipper Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke form the central defensive barrier, with Bart Verbruggen between the sticks.

Four changes for Brighton

It’s four changes in total for 13th placed Brighton, who are keen to hit back from their 2-1 loss at Bournemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Dunk, van Hecke, Gruda, Rutter, Minteh, Baleba, Mitoma, Kadioglu, Ayari, Veltman. Subs: Steele, Tzimas, Watson, Welbeck, Milner, Boscagli, Gomez, Wieffer, Coppola.

Tottenham XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Palhinha, Bergvall, Kudus, Richarlison, Odobert. Subs: Kinsky, Spence, Danso, Gray, Sarr, Xavi, Johnson, Tel, Scarlett.

Your next Albion read: Thomas Frank reveals forgotten star and ex-Brighton man still has a future at Tottenham