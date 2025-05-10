Danny Welbeck finally does at Brighton what he couldn't do at Manchester United or Arsenal

Danny Welbeck of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates during Brighton's victory at Wolves

Reaction from Brighton’s 2-0 Premier League win at Wolves

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler hailed veteran striker Danny Welbeck after he scored a landmark goal in the victory at Wolves.

The 34-year-old’s first-half penalty at Molineux was his 10th Premier League goal of the season – the first time he has hit double figures in the league.

Welbeck never scored more than 10 in a season during his time at Manchester United, Arsenal or Watford.

The former England striker spent six years at Old Trafford and scored 29 goals from 142 appearances. He came close as he scored 12 times in all competitions for United in 2011-12 – nine of those were in the Premier League. He also spent five years with the Gunners and netted 32 goals from 126 outings.

Brajan Gruda added a late second as the Seagulls kept themselves in the race for European qualification.

One of Welbeck’s nicknames at Brighton – as called by Solly March – is Danny Malbec as the veteran continues to age like a fine wine.

Hurzeler said: “First of all I need to thank the medical department that Danny is on the pitch. Danny has never had so many minutes for us as he has had in this season.

“Danny is an unbelievable role model for everyone, especially the younger players, both on the pitch and on the side.

“On top of that, he is a great goalscorer, I am really happy for him that he has this record. He has proved it so far this season so I am very happy he is in our team.

“I hope (he can carry on), but I can’t see it to the future, so we will have to wait and see.

“With Danny it is not a hope, he has to continue how he behaves at the moment, he is very professional.

“I am convinced that he can carry on for a long time.”

Fabian Hurzeler dismisses talk of Europe

The victory kept Brighton’s chances of qualifying for Europe alive as they chase an eighth-placed finish, which could be enough to make the Europa Conference League if Manchester City beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final next weekend.

But the German is only focusing on his side’s next match with Liverpool.

“I’m not thinking about Europe,” he said. “I’m thinking about how we can compete in the next game with the best team in the league.”

Wolves were unable to show any of the form that saw them win six successive matches recently and this was a first home defeat since February.

Boss Vitor Pereira said: “They deserved to win, we know we can be better, it is time to correct – mentally and physically – my team.

“We can play at a better level.

“The only thing that I can control is my training, and not only tactically, but to correct mentally the players to face the next two games.

“But it’s important to keep the motivation, the ambition, to finish in the best position. This is my message.

“We have to keep our work so we can be better in the next two games. We have six points to play for.”