Danny Welbeck provides telling five-word revelation after rare Brighton defeat at Manchester United

Danny Welbeck gave a candid reflection of Brighton’s performance following a rare defeat at his former stomping ground.

Despite scoring a brilliant second-half free-kick, Welbeck was on the losing team at Old Trafford in a six-goal thriller.

That hasn’t happened often for the former United striker – who has now scored eight goals against his former employers.

The Seagulls almost staged an incredible comeback from three goals down on Saturday (October 25) but Bryan Mbeumo’s second of the night – in the sixth minute of injury-time – made sure of the victory.

The 4-2 defeat ended a run of five games unbeaten, in all competitions, for Albion.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Welbeck said: "We are a bit gutted.

“There was part of the game early on where we dominated but a few silly mistakes led to goals. We are up against quality so they will punish you. It is learning curve of us. We showed great character at the end but it wasn't good enough.

"We put ourselves in a really difficult position. We have a great group and everyone is going to keep fighting whatever the score is. We got two goals and were closing to maybe getting a third. It didn't happen but it is a good sign we showed character.”

Welbeck said it was the ‘best’ Manchester United side, Brighton have ‘faced in a while’.

Ruben Amorim’s team have now win three games in a row and sit fourth in the Premier League.

Welbeck, 34, added: “They were really organised and structure, they always have incredible players and today they really punished our mistakes. A difficult game but one we can look back and analyse. I do believe we can come here and get the three points.”

Welbeck is showing no signs of slowing down this season.

The former England international has scored more Premier League goals per game in his thirties than he did in his twenties or teens.

With five goals in his last four games – and talk of a return to the England fold – Welbeck said he is ‘feeling really good, fit and strong’.

The striker added: “I'm glad to be among the goals and most important thing is trying to get the three points and I will keep on doing my best."

