'Control' - Danny Welbeck reacts to England question as goal-streak continues against Leeds United
Brighton striker Danny Welbeck’s keeps pushing for an England recall as he opened the scoring against Leeds United.
The veteran striker took his tally to six for the season as he netted the first goal on 10 minutes after excellent work from Yankuba Minteh and Mats Wieffer.
Two second half goals from Diego Gomez sealed the win.
Minteh was Brighton’s best player in the first half, an expert study in ball control and forceful penetration, while Welbeck continued his late-career renaissance with his sixth of the season.
"They were top performances from both of them [Yankubah Minteh and Diego Gomez],” said Welbeck speaking to Premier League Productions after the match.
“Minteh was dangerous all day long, and Diego popped up with two great goals. Some great work from Georginio [Rutter] to create it too.”
Welbeck: My focus is Brighton
On his prospects of an England call-up from Thomas Tuchel next week, he added: "I just control what I can control - I am enjoying playing my football here at Brighton.
“My focus is always on Brighton and doing the best that I can. To get the goals is important for me and the team, and to get three points."
The opener arrived on 11 minutes. Minteh clipped the ball wide into the path of Mats Wieffer, Perri made the calamitous decision to come out to meet the Brighton full-back, leaving his goal unguarded for Welbeck to finish into the empty net.
It was no surprise that Minteh made the second goal. The former Feyenoord winger took possession on the right, stood up Gabriel Gudmundsson then skipped beyond him and crossed to where Gomez was arriving to open his Premier League account.
Georginio set up Gomez for his second minutes afterwards, barrelling past Bogle and putting it on a plate for the Paraguay international.