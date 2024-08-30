Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton’s talented young attacker Amario Cozier-Duberry is set to seal a season loan to the Championship with Blackburn Rovers.

Cozier-Duberry, 19, joined Brighton on free transfer this summer after leaving Arsenal and has impressed with the Seagulls during pre-season.

The left footer, who mainly plays from the right flank, is contracted with Albion until June 2028 but his first team chances will be limited at Brighton this campaign.

Amario Cozier-Duberry of Brighton is set to join Blackburn on loan

Albion’s £200m summer spend has added to the attacking talent available to head coach Fabian Hurzeler and Cozier-Duberry would likely have found himself behind the likes of Yankuba Minteh, Simon Adingra, Kaoru Mitoma, Julio Enciso, Jeremy Sarmineto, Joao Pedro, Evan Ferguson, Brajan Gruda, Georginio Rutter, Danny Welbeck and Solly March – when he returns from injury next month.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Amario Cozier-Duberry leaves Brighton to join Blackburn on loan, deal done. Agreement completed right now with #BHAFC approving conditions.”

Cozier-Duberry had previously been linked with a loan move to Portsmouth, who earlier this week took fellow Brighton striker Mark O’Mahony on a season loan.

Hurzeler spoke highly of Cozier Duberry during the club’s pre-season tip to Japan. “He has this attitude and character inside him that when he's coming to training, every time he's listening, he's trying to develop, he's trying to improve individual things. I'm very satisfied with him.”

Brighton are expected to see more players leave on loan today with full backs Imari Samuels and Odel Offiah likely to exit. Midfielders Jakbub Moder and Mo Dahoud could also depart on deadline day, while Sarmiento continues to be linked with a loan to Burnley. Earlier today, Albion goalkeeper Carl Rushworth joined Hull on loan.

“There will be outgoings," said Hurzeler speaking at his press conference ahead of Albion’s clash at Arsenal on Saturday. “But again, these are all decisions that are internal, and when they get to the public, we will let you know as soon as possible.”