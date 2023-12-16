'Deer in headlights' - Lewis Dunk pinpoints standout moment for Brighton's Europa League turnaround

Lewis Dunk says it's laughable to think Brighton topped their Europa League group after looking like a "deer in headlights" away to Marseille.

Lewis Dunk is thrilled Brighton and Hove Albion are into the Europa League knockout stages

Albion lost their first-ever European game to AEK Athens at the Amex in October and then were 2-0 down after 20 minutes at Stade Velodrome in their second group stage clash.

Somehow, they came back to draw 2-2 with the French side after an impressive second half performance, and on Thursday they made it four wins on the spin after beating the Ligue 1 outfit 1-0 to ensure their passage into the last 16 of the competition.

Captain Dunk said after the historic victory: "I think it shows out there we have grown as a team. The standout moment for me was Marseille away. In the first 20 minutes, it was our first experience of a Europe atmosphere and, I am not going to lie, we looked like deer in headlights.

“To come from 2-0 down and if you had said to me at that moment we would top the group I would have laughed in your face. It shows the character we have got in this group and how much we want to improve and learn each game and each day. It's credit to every single one of us in the changing room to be in this moment."