Dermot Gallagher gives verdict on 'massive' VAR errors that cost Brighton and Arsenal

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has said VAR officials must take ‘as long as they need’, after a number of incorrect decisions were made at the weekend.

VAR official Lee Mason did not use the line system for Ivan Toney's 74th-minute goal, when replays showed Christian Norgaard was offside in the goal's build-up. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

PGMOL chief Howard Webb contacted Brighton and Arsenal to apologise for ‘significant human errors’ that occurred in their games to cost them victories.

Brighton had a goal disallowed for offside in their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace after the VAR guidelines were wrongly drawn.

Pervis Estupinan's first-half strike was chalked off after a VAR review deemed the left-back to be offside. However, John Brooks had wrongly drawn the offside line from James Tomkins, rather than his fellow Palace defender Marc Guehi, who was keeping the Ecuadorian onside.

Pervis Estupinan's first-half strike was disallowed, after a VAR review deemed the left-back to be offside. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Similarly at the Emirates Stadium, VAR official Lee Mason did not use the line system for Ivan Toney's 74th-minute equaliser in Brentford’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal, when replays showed Christian Norgaard was offside in the goal's build-up.

Speaking about the two incidents on Sky Sports News’ Ref Watch, Gallagher said: “It’s just human error, there is no doubt about that.

“Irrespective of how long it’s going to take, you have got to go right the way through. You have to go A, B, C, D and if doesn't finish at D you have to carry on. As long as it takes, sorry but you have to do it.

“It’s about everybody having the same mental approach to it.”

Referee Brooks has been taken off VAR duty for two matches after the Brighton error, and a spokesperson for the south coast club said they had accepted PGMOL's apology, but were still hugely disappointed by the error.

Former England International Sue Smith also spoke about these errors on the show, claiming that they could cost both clubs massively come the end of the season.

She said: “Yes it human error and yes we all make mistakes, but if Arsenal lose the title by two points, that’s massive and that could be the same with Brighton getting into Europe. Its huge for that football club, so they need to get offsides right.”

Brighton were also fortunate to not have Alexis Mac Allister sent off in the Saturday’s derby game, after the Argentinian midfielder caught Cheick Doucouré high on his shin with a tackle in the opening exchanges.

On-field referee Michael Oliver gave the 24-year-old a yellow card, a decision that Gallagher agreed with, saying: “I don’t think he catches him full on the shin.

"He scrapes along side him .He doesn't come from a great distance and because he doesn't come from a great distance, he doesn't get the speed or intensity. It doesn't look nice, but I think its a yellow card.”

Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell disagreed, saying: “That’s a red card all day long, if he comes in with any speed, he snaps him in two and breaks his leg. I know he doesn't mean to do it, but he is high on the shin and nowhere near the ball.”

