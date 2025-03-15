Midfielder Diego Gomez was a notable addition to Brighton's midfield for their crucial Premier League clash with Manchester City. Gomez arrived for £12m from Inter Miami last January and this is just his second start for the Seagulls with six Premier League appearances in total. The Paraguay international is a powerful and skillful performer and his midfield partnership with Carlos Baleba should provide a formidable barrier for City to break through. For all the latest Albion news: Brighton and Hove Albion FC - SussexWorld Facebook page Gomez’s inclusion sees Sweden international midfielder Yasin Ayari drop to the bench, with Jack Hinshelwood continuing his role at right back as Joel Veltman (foot) and Tariq Lamptey (ankle) miss out. Jan Paul Van Hecke – who enjoyed a fine tussle with Erling Haaland in the reverse fixture – and Adam Webster resume their partnership in the centre of the defence with Pervis Estupinan at left-back. Flying winger Yankuba Minteh is on the right with Japan international Kaoru Mitoma on the left. The impressive Georginio Rutter continues in the No 10 role while Joao Pedro gets the nod ahead of former Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck, who is on the bench. Brighton arrive on the back of six victories in all competitions but they have never beaten Manchester City away from home. Last November they enjoyed a 2-1 victory against Guardiola’s men as goals from Joao Pedro and Matt O’Riley cancelled out Haaland’s opener. Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Webster, Estupinan, Baleba, Gomez, Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma, Joao Pedro. Substitutes: Rushworth, Cashin, Gruda, Ayari, Adingra Knight, Slater, Welbeck, Wieffer. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola made four changes to the side that lost at Nottingham Forest last week. Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega is in for Ederson, while Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and Mathues Nunes drop to the bench with Omar Marmoush, Ilkay Gundogan and Rico Lewis recalled. Manchester City XI: Ortega, Lewis, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol, Gonzalez, Gundogan, Savinho, Marmoush, Doku, Haaland. Substitutes: Carson, Kovacic, Grealish, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Reis, Nunes, Foden, McAtee. For your next Albion read: Brighton have a ready-made Carlos Baleba replacement as Manchester City encouraged by Paul Barber stance