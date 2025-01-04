Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton have been described by one pundit as a ‘different animal’ after they roared back into the game against Arsenal – with the help of a controversial penalty decision.

Ethan Nwaneri capitalised on some poor defending by the hosts to put the Gunners a goal ahead after 16 minutes. The youngster was given far too much time and space – and his shot, arguably, was saveable.

It was an overall poor first-half from Albion and Fabian Hurzeler reacted by bringing on Georginio Rutter and Yankuba Minteh at half-time for Brajan Gruda and Matt O’Riley.

They had an immediate impact with Brighton on the front-foot and causing the visitors much bigger problems.

The hosts got their reward with a spot-kick, given after Joao Pedro went down in the box after a clash of heads with William Saliba. The Arsenal defender was adjudged to have fouled the Brighton striker – in a decision which has divided opinion online.

Some are saying it was ‘stonewall’ whilst others have said it’s the first time they’ve seen a penalty given for a ‘head clash’.

Former Arsenal and Brighton defender Matthew Upson, on BBC Radio 5 Live, said: “A clash of heads. It's an interesting one. How often do you see a penalty given away for an accidental headbutt?

"It's a penalty, I suppose.”

The Premier League match centre on X revealed: "The referee’s call of penalty for a foul by Saliba on Joao Pedro was checked and confirmed by VAR, who deemed there was sufficient contact for a penalty."

Pedro made no mistake with the penalty, sending David Raya the wrong way, to level the scoring. It is his first goal in eight games and brings his tally to five for the season.

Upson commented: “It is set up brilliantly, this game. Brighton are a different animal when they're running in this kind of way.

"Georginio Rutter has done well since coming on - that was a good substitution at half-time.

“Rutter has brought something different. Him and Joao Pedro have a good link-up.

“Brighton are a different team in this second half.

"Matt O'Riley never really got on the ball. Already Brighton are looking to get the ball into the number 10 position.”

Upson also described Pedro’s penalty as ‘top class’.

In more sour news for Brighton, Igor Julio has picked up an injury. He was replaced by Adam Webster, who makes his return following two months out injured.

Albion are already without skipper Lewis Dunk at the heart of the defence due to a ‘slight calf issue’.

At the time of writing, Brighton have won two of their last three Premier League home matches in which they were behind at half-time. This is as often as in their first 40 such games combined (D10 L28).

Arsenal, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last 54 Premier League games when leading at half-time (W48 D6), and have won each of their last four when ahead at the break.