One of Brighton’s new signings, Brajan Gruda, is yet to kick a ball for his new club as he works his way towards full fitness.

Gruda confirmed his £25m switch from Bundesliga outfit Mainz in mid-August.

The Germany under-21 international was previously linked with Bayern Munich and Liverpool. Last term in the Bundesliga, he scored four goals and registered three assists from 28 appearances.

Gruda, 20, was not quite ready for the 3-0 opening day win at Everton last Saturday due to a ‘small injury’ and he was also absent against Manchester United and Crawley Town.

Brajan Gruda, a Germany under-21 international, scored four goals and registered three assists from 28 appearances last season before his move to Brighton. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Ahead of the trip to Arsenal, Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler was asked when Gruda would be ready to appear for the club.

"Hopefully soon,” he replied.

"I can’t give you a clear schedule for when he’ll be back.

"He’s settling in quite good. He’s a very young player.

"In Germany there is a different culture from here. We try to help him a lot and give him a good rehab. Hopefully he will be back on the pitch soon.”

Hurzeler previously said Gruda had a ‘small injury’ and the club’s staff ‘have to take care of him’.

He added: “It's important that he gets integrated as quick as possible as well as Georginio Rutter. It is also important that he will be on the pitch training with the guys. So we try to integrate as soon as possible. Gruda was close before [Everton]. But in the end it is step by step.”

Hurzeler has a 100 per cent win record at Brighton so far.

Asked for his first impressions of English football, the 31-year-old said: “The games are quite intense.

"There are some ruthless and tough duals. There are not so many fouls in the game so the referee lets the game go and go.

"It’s very different from Germany. The quality is amazing and the ideas from the other coaches are very demanding for me.

"You always have to find solutions, you always have to adapt. I can learn every game.

"Also the League Cup, Crawley has a very interesting style of play. In these games, I and my teams can learn.

"I get to know them better and better. I really like this challenge so far. Let’s keep going, searching for the next challenge.”

Gruda is one of four Brighton signings currently unavailable to play for the club. The Seagulls have invested heavily this transfer window with more than £200m spent on new talent.

Matt O’Riley, a £25m signing from Celtic, sustained a serious ankle injury six minutes into his debut in their Carabao Cup win against Crawley Town last Tuesday.

Mats Wieffer, a £25m signing from Feyenoord, is also struggling with ‘a small issue’ following his encouraging debut at Everton. The Netherlands ace missed the 2-1 win against Man United and the Arsenal match arrives too soon.

Ferdi Kadioglu – a £25m purchase from Fenerbahce – was paraded before the Brighton fans ahead of the Crawley cup win, but he picked up a knock and he missed the trip to the Emirates.