Yankuba Minteh revealed that he missed out on a goal and assist target he set for himself at Brighton this season.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In July 2024, Brighton signed Gambia winger Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle United for £30m.

This season, Minteh made 32 appearances in the Premier League this season, scoring six goals and getting four assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after Brighton thrashed Spurs away in their final game of the season, the winger revealed that he ‘missed out’ on his target for the season.

Yankuba Minteh revealed that he missed out on a goal and assist target after Brighton beat Spurs on Sunday, May 25. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

In the game, the Europa League winners opened the scoring in the 17th minute. Mats Wieffer trod on Mathys Tel’s foot in the box, awarding the home side a penalty. It was a really clumsy challenge and a poor one to concede.

In the second half, Albion were able to level the score thanks to a corner from Gruda, which was headed on by Webster, it fell kindly to Jack Hinshelwood who rifled it home from close range.

After that, the Seagulls were well and truly knocking on Tottenham's door. Their energy levels and attack became prominent, forcing the opposition into defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion came very close in the 63rd minute of the fixture, with Baleba’s deflected shot hitting the post.

Then in the 65th minute, Jack Hinshelwood gave Brighton the lead with an extremely cheeky backheeled goal from close in. That was his third goal in two matches.

Albion weren’t done there. Diego Gomez was fouled in the box near the end, which awarded his side a penalty. From the spot, Matt O’Riley finished it off expertly.

Then, in the third minute of stoppage time, Diego Gomez, rifled that ball into the top-left corner from outside the box. It was a lovely strike and rounded off a solid 4-1 performance from Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after Albion’s 4-1 win against Tottenham, Yankuba Minteh said: “My target (this season) was ten goals, ten assists, but I didn't get it.

"I get six goals, four assists, I'll go for next season.

"I said that to myself, I want to get ten goals, ten assists, which I didn't get.

"I'm a bit disappointed, but this is what I get. I'll go home and work hard for next season…

"Hopefully, next season, I'll get it.”

When asked about his game time this season, Minteh added: “I'm very happy with that, to try and adapt the system. It's not easy. This is my first season. I play and score goals for the club, and I'm very happy for the support with the fans. They're always there for us, and we will try our best next season to get them what they want also."