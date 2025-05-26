With Brighton missing out on European football for next season, Bart Verbruggen spoke out after Albion’s final game against Spurs.

Despite thrashing Spurs 4-1 away in the final game of their Premier League campaign (Sunday, May 25), Brighton narrowly missed out on European football.

The Albion finished in eighth position with 61 points.

If other results went in their favour, such as Chelsea dropping to seventh and then winning the Conference League, it would’ve resulted in an extra spot for Brighton to compete in Europe next season.

However, luck wasn’t on the Seagulls side and they will have to wait for their second campaign in a European competition.

After the final match of the Premier League season, Brighton’s number one Bart Verbruggen spoke to the media.

Reflecting on his side winning against Tottenham but missing out on the club goal, he said: “Today was a good one. Unfortunately, it doesn't really matter because Chelsea won, which is a shame because we would all love to play in Europe, of course.

"We need some time, I think, to accept that. Then next season we have to push even harder. I'm sure we will be even better and hopefully we'll show up…

"I think being dependent on other matches is never good.

"It's something we did to ourselves this season…

"We need time to reflect and learn our lessons and also take a lot of positives because there were plenty this season and take them to next year and try and be better.”