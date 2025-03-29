‘Disappointing’ – Chris Sutton and Alan Shearer torn after major Nottingham Forest blow ahead of Brighton

FA Cup quarter-final: Brighton vs Nottingham Forest

Brighton and Nottingham Forest go toe to toe at the Amex Stadium this afternoon in the FA Cup quarter-final.

The all Premier League clash has divided opinion among the top pundits as they try to predict what is expected to be a closely fought contest.

The two teams drew 2-2 at the Amex Stadium back in September and then Brighton were walloped 7-0 at the City Ground at the start of February.

Brighton and Nottingham Forest are up for the FA CupBrighton and Nottingham Forest are up for the FA Cup
Brighton and Nottingham Forest are up for the FA Cup

Since then Brighton have won six and drawn once in their last seven matches, which places them just one-point off Champions League qualification and into the last eight of the FA Cup.

Nuno Espírito Santo's men have been the major surprise of the season as they sit third in the Premier League with just nine top flight fixtures remaining.

Forest striker Chris Wood scored a hat-trick in the 7-0 thrashing – which was Brighton's heaviest defeat in 67 years.

Albion's defenders will no doubt be relieved that Wood will miss Saturday’s match after sustaining a hip injury on international duty with New Zealand.

BBC pundit and former Chelsea and Blackburn striker Chris Sutton feels Brighton are capable of getting their revenge.

Brighton’s chance for revenge

“Brighton will see this as the chance to get revenge for their 7-0 defeat at the City Ground at the start of February,” wrote Sutton for his BBC predictions column.

“I am sure some people felt the wheels had come off for Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler after that result, but instead his side have bounced back and gone on a great run.

“Sometimes getting thrashed like that can have a positive effect on a team, and clear the air.

“As for Nottingham Forest, they are the only team left in the FA Cup where I could understand it if they rested players this weekend, because of their league position.

“They play Manchester United on Tuesday and the finish line is in sight for my boyhood team to finish third and secure Champions League football.

“That's why it's disappointing to hear about Chris Wood getting injured while playing for New Zealand this week.

“Their game plan won't change without Wood - they will sit deep and attack on the break, it is just a question on whether it is their A team who face Brighton or not, and my hunch is that Nuno Espirito Santo will make a few changes.” Sutton's prediction: 2-0.

Shearer: Forest to get through

Alan Shearer though is not quite so sure and thinks Forest will find a way to progress. "This is such a tough tie to call,” he said.

“It really could go either way. I think the position Nottingham Forest are in, going for Champions League football and with the way they play, I'm going to go for Forest to get through.”

Shearer added: The FA Cup quarter-finals are here and I guess every team, even Preston, will be thinking they can win it at this stage. Particularly with the form that Man City are in and how hot and cold they are.

“Every team will be thinking they've got a chance. If you get past this stage then you're at Wembley so it's a big chance for someone.

“Bournemouth have cooled off a bit in the Premier League but it'll be really tough for Man City. Aston Villa are a great team who made some good signings in January so they'll be thinking about what an unbelievable season they could have.

“There are so many great stories that could come out of the FA Cup this year."

