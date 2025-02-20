All the latest team news ahead of Brighton’s Premier League trip to Southampton

There was encouraging news from the training ground at Brighton as two key players were back in action ahead of Saturday's trip to Southampton.

Left back Pervis Estupinan has missed the last four Premier League matches with a "muscular issue" but looked sharp on the grass and could be in contention to face the struggling Saints this weekend.

Albion will not however take any chances with their Ecuadorian left back as Tariq Lamptey has impressed on the left flank in his absence.

Solly March was also spotted going through his paces on the training pitch as he continues his recovery from his own "muscular issue."

March netted his first goal since his return from a serious ACL injury in the 4-0 FA Cup third round win at Norwich City last month but has struggled with muscle problems since.

March missed the last three top flight fixtures but like Estupinan, the 30-year-old could be included in the matchday squad at St Mary's.

Brighton will also closely assess the fitness of skipper Lewis Dunk, who missed last Saturday's 3-0 win against Chelsea, as he recovers from his rib injury.

Midfielder Mats Wieffer will also hope to see some minutes against the Saints following his recovery from a knee injury. The Dutch international was in the matchday squad last weekend but he has not played since the 1-1 draw at West Ham last December.

Back-up goalkeeper Jason Steele (shoulder) remains absent following surgery, while midfielders James Milner (hamstring) and Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) are still sidelined. Defender Igor Julio is out for the season with a hamstring problem.

The Seagulls are 10th in the Premier League after the win against Chelsea and will hope to continue their push for Europe at Southampton.

Defender Adam Webster, who impressed in Dunk’s absence against the Blues, summed up the memorable win perfectly.

“It was really enjoyable. I said to Welbz [Danny Welbeck] that towards the end, 3-0 up, a couple of times I had a smile on my face, which is not that normal in a professional game like that. So an amazing win and we’re all delighted,” said Webster.

“The gaffer said after the game we deserve it, because of how hard we train and how much work we put in during the week. And then you can see that coming out in the game, Yanny (Yankuba Minteh) sprinting non-stop all night, and he gets his rewards with two goals.

"If you can sustain that, you have always got a chance. We want to be the most intense team and when you do that we are a tough team to play against.”