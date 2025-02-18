'The best' – Alan Shearer hypes up £30m Brighton star after Newcastle United transfer decision
Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer heaped praise on Yankuba Minteh after Brighton's 3-0 Premier League win against Chelsea last Friday.
Minteh, who joined Brighton from Newcastle last summer for £30m, was outstanding against the Blues as he netted a goal in each half after Kaoru Mitoma's sublime opener.
The Magpies were reluctantly forced to sell their flying Gambian winger last summer due to PSR concerns – along with midfielder Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said at the time that he didn't want the 20-year-old to leave and the club were “backed into a corner.”
Minteh impressed on loan at Feyenoord last season but never actually played a first team match for Newcastle – his exit remains a painful one for the club and the fans.
The Brighton ace played with pace, power and skill against Enzo Maresca's team and finished his two goals extremely well when his chances arrived.
Minteh took his tally to five goals and two assists from 20 Premier League appearances so far and his most recent contribution certainly impressed Shearer.
The ex-Newcastle and Blackburn striker included him in his team and wrote, “The best player on the pitch against Chelsea, scoring twice in an impressive victory for the Seagulls.”
Newcastle's loss has been Brighton's gain and his display last Friday also caught the eye of former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp, who also named Minteh in his XI.
“Yankuba Minteh was excellent in the win over Chelsea. He did a bit of everything for Brighton down that side, scoring a couple of nice goals, creating chances and winning his fair share of duels," said Redknapp to BetVictor.
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler was delighted with Minteh and praised his efforts in both defence and attack.
“I think he tries to improve in every aspect of the game. That is what we will demand from him, especially against the ball. Because defensive stability is always the key and the offensive player has to be part of it.
"Minteh is developing. When you commit for the team, I am always convinced that you will always get the chance in position and transition. Today he had this.”
