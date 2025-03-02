Eddie Howe reacts to Newcastle vs Brighton FA Cup rule change amid Bournemouth and Wolves confusion

Brighton travel to Newcastle for an FA Cup fifth round tie

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe believes semi-automated offsides should be a positive addition to their FA Cup fifth-round clash against Brighton.

The technology is being used for the first time during this weekend’s round of the FA Cup competition, with the FA stating: “the expected average reduction of decision time in close offside calls with semi-automated offside technology is approximately 30 seconds".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There can be some complications however as yesterday’s seven-minute goal-check in the tie between Bournemouth and Wolves proved.

Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe will take on Brighton in the FA Cup this afternoon

It caused confusion at the Vitality Stadium as Hungarian full-back Milos Kerkez appeared to put Bournemouth 2-0 up against Vítor Pereira’s team. But along with an offside check, VAR also delved into an apparent handball which added to the delay and eventually ruled against Kerkez’s far post effort. Bournemouth squeezed past Wolves via penalties, winning the spot-kicks 5-4 after a 1-1 draw.

When asked about the technology in his pre-Brighton press conference, Howe said: “Well, I've just seen it, like everybody else has, on various stages. I quite liked it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The visuals look quite clear and simple. And if it does speed up the game and makes those decisions quicker, then I'm all for it, as long as it's accurate.”

Earlier this month, the FA confirmed the technology will be used in the seven FA Cup games taking place at Premier League stadiums.

"Semi-automated offside technology will provide more efficient placement of the virtual offside line, based on optical player tracking, and produce virtual graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for supporters,” the FA said.

"The operation of semi-automated offside technology does not change the accuracy of the decision making but enhances the speed and efficiency of the process."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere yesterday, Crystal Palace’s 3-1 win over Millwall was overshadowed by a nasty injury to Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Goalkeeper Liam Roberts was sent off for a reckless high challenge in the eighth minute which left Mateta, who was taken to hospital with a gash behind his ear and a head injury.

The Eagles scored through an own goal from Japhet Tanganga and efforts from Daniel Munoz and Eddie Nketiah, while Wes Harding grabbed a consolation.

Preston reached the last eight for the first time since England’s World Cup-winning year of 1966, getting there in style with a 3-0 win over Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Clarets have become one of the most defensively solid sides in the county under Scott Parker this season but found themselves cut open at Deepdale, where Robbie Brady, Milutin Osmajic and Will Keane grabbed the goals. That ended a 23-game unbeaten run for Burnley, who are now left to focus on their Premier League promotion hopes.

Newcastle vs Brighton kick-off at St James’ Park at 1.45 pm this afternoon.