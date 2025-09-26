Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League team news - Stamford Bridge, Saturday 3pm

Rob Sanchez is available to play for Chelsea against his former club Brighton despite his red card at Manchester United last weekend.

Sanchez, 27, received a one-match suspension after he crashed into United striker Bryan Mbeumo, which he served as Chelsea beat Lincoln City 2-1 in the Carabao Cup during midweek.

It means the former Brighton stopper is now available to face his old club at Stamford Bridge this Saturday, if selected.

Sanchez has divided opinion with Chelsea fans following his £25m move from Brighton in 2023. The Spaniard is capable of moments of brilliance but his decision making is often questioned.

Filip Jorgensen played in goal for the Blues in midweek and Maresca now has a decision to make ahead of the clash with 14th placed Brighton.

“Robert [Sanchez] for a long period was very good for us,” said the Chelsea manager. “The last part of last season and the beginning of this season he was fantastic.

"He made a mistake against Manchester United and recognised that, I said many times that when a keeper makes a mistake or when a midfielder makes a mistake, it is exactly the same.

"We are happy with Robert, we are happy with Filip [Jorgensen] and there is not any problem with Robert."

Cole Palmer ruled out

Meanwhile Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer is set to miss the next couple of weeks as the England man manages a groin issue.

"Yes, we decided to protect a little bit Cole,” Maresca added. “In terms of not letting his injury getting worse.

"We decided to rest him for two-three weeks until the international break to see if with that rest he can recover 100% and to be fit after the international break.

"I don't think he needs surgery but it is just to manage the pain in his groin. We have decided to be a little bit conservative with him."

The Chelsea boss also confirmed that Tosin [Adarabioyo will probably be out until the international break as he has a “small problem” in his calf. Wes Fofana will also miss out as he had concussion against Lincoln.