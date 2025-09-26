Former Brighton player has been tough to replace for Fabian Hurzeler

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler is confident his side can neutralise “special” former player Joao Pedro during Saturday’s Premier League game at Chelsea.

Brazil forward Pedro scored 30 times in 70 appearances for the Seagulls before moving to Stamford Bridge this summer in a £60million deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old has already registered five goals and three assists in nine outings for Enzo Maresca’s Blues.

“Joao is a special player, he proved it already in Chelsea, the first games he played well, he scored goals, he’s very good in possession,” Hurzeler told a press conference.

“He’s a game-changer for them so we have to defend as a team, we have to defend him as a unit, and then I’m sure that we are capable of doing that.”

Brighton have taken five points from as many top-flight games following last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham and enjoyed a morale-boosting 6-0 midweek win at League One Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greek duo need time

As teenage Greek forwards Charalampos Kostoulas and Stefanos Tzimas adapt to English football, Hurzeler concedes it may take time to fill the void left by Pedro.

“It’s not easy to replace him one to one,” said the German coach. “Of course there is always a process, new players have to step in, new young players of big potential have to step in.

“They have to prove themselves every weekend that they are ready for that but that needs time, it doesn’t go from today to tomorrow.”

Maxim De Cuyper is back in contention for Albion but Jack Hinshelwood, Solly March and Adam Webster remain sidelined.

Your next Albion read: Major injury boost as Brighton star spotted in training ahead of Chelsea - but three ruled out