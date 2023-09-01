Europa League draw: Who could Brighton draw? What pot will they be in? How can I watch it?

Brighton & Hove Albion enter the Europa League group stage draw on Friday, September 1, for the first-time ever.

The Seagulls achieved their highest-ever top flight finish last season to secure qualification into European football’s second biggest competition.

The Albion enter at the group stage round, which begins on September 22.

The Sussex side will find out who will be in their group tomorrow, with the draw taking place at midday in Monaco.

All 32 teams will be divided into four groups of eight, which each group member playing the other home and away.

The top two from each group will qualify for the knockout stage, whilst third place will enter the Europa Conference League.

The group stage draw is divided into four pots, with each group made up of a team from each.

Each side is ranked based on their UEFA coefficient ranking (i.e. their success in previous European competitions), with the highest-ranking sides in pot one and the lowest in pot four.

Brighton’s current ranking is 21.799, one of the lowest of the clubs confirmed in the competition at present, due to having no previous record in Europe.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men will sit in pot two or three as a result, whilst fellow English side Liverpool (who have the highest coefficient in the Europa League), will sit in pot one.

Teams from the same country cannot draw each other in the group stage, meaning the Albion will avoid both West Ham and Liverpool in tomorrow's draw.

However, they are likely to be drawn against one of the other pot one heavyweights; such as Roma, Bayer Leverkusen or Sporting CP.

Potential pot one teams:

Roma

Villarreal

Bayer Leverkusen

Atalanta

Sporting CP

Rennes

pot two:

Real Betis

Marseille

Freiburg

pot three:

Sturm Graz

Toulouse

Pot Four:

Servette

FK TSC Backa Topola

Tonight (August 31), the final qualifying round of matches will take place to determine the other ten teams who make up the Europa League group stages.