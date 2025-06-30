Brighton await news on Crystal Palace and Europa League

Brighton and Nottingham Forest watch with interest as Uefa postponed a decision on whether or not to admit Crystal Palace into next season’s Europa League.

Palace thought they had secured a place in Europe’s second-tier club competition thanks to their FA Cup final win over Manchester City in May but uncertainty arose as to whether they would be allowed to enter due to UEFA’s multi-club ownership rules.

Outgoing major shareholder John Textor has an interest in French club Lyon, who qualified for the same competition.

UEFA announced on Monday it needed more time to make a decision and said Lyon had reached a settlement which would exclude them from European competition next season if a decision to relegate them to the French second tier was upheld.

That relegation is the subject of an appeal by the French club.

What happens to Nottingham Forest and Brighton?

Lyon’s situation adds another layer of complexity but Nottingham Forest finished seventh in the Premier League last season and qualified for the Conference League – the third tier of European competition.

If Palace are unable to compete in Europe, Forest will likely be bumped up to the Europa League, which offers greater prize money and the chance for Champions League qualification.

Brighton will also stand to gain as Fabian Hurzeler’s team finished eighth. If Palace’s appeal if rejected by Uefa, Brighton could be handed a Conference League spot.

Nottingham Forest have written to Uefa to challenge Palace’s Europa League spot in the hope of taking their place.

Forest’s owner Evangelos Marinakis, who also owns Greek side Olympiacos, placed his shares in the club in a blind trust before the governing body’s March 1 deadline, anticipating Nuno Espirito Santo’s side’s European qualification.

Brighton were contacted by Sussex World but the club have so far declined to comment.

What is the Uefa rule?

Palace’s case has been examined under article five of Uefa’s club competition regulations, which state that as of March 1 this year, clubs wishing to be eligible for qualification in 2025-26 had to be able to demonstrate that no individual or legal entity had control or influence over more than one club participating in the same competition.

Where two or more clubs fail to meet the criteria, only one can be entered, with Lyon’s better league position appearing to put them ahead of Palace.

