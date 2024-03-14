Europa League: Watch as police escort Roma fans before Brighton battle

Dramatic video footage taken in Brighton city centre shows the police escorting dozens of AS Roma fans as they make their way to the Amex Stadium.
Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 14th Mar 2024, 19:47 GMT
Ahead of the second leg – with the Italian side leading 4-0 – Sussex Police said there will be an ‘increased police presence’ in Brighton.

Dozens of officers – including some on horseback – have been pictured outside pubs and at the railway station.

"Sussex Police is working in partnership with Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club for the club’s historic first season playing European football,” a spokesperson said.

Sussex Police officers are out in force ahead of Brighton and Hove Albion’s Europa League match against Roma this evening (Thursday, March 14).

“We also work alongside AS Roma, UEFA, and other emergency services and partner agencies to assesses the appropriate policing response to support the club.

“This includes ensuring there is sufficient support in place for fans visiting the city for the first time, and to make sure that everyone attending the match has a safe and enjoyable experience.

“Security within the ground remains the responsibility of the club, supported by us.”

