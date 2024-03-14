Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ahead of the second leg – with the Italian side leading 4-0 – Sussex Police said there will be an ‘increased police presence’ in Brighton.

Dozens of officers – including some on horseback – have been pictured outside pubs and at the railway station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Sussex Police is working in partnership with Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club for the club’s historic first season playing European football,” a spokesperson said.

Sussex Police officers are out in force ahead of Brighton and Hove Albion’s Europa League match against Roma this evening (Thursday, March 14).

“We also work alongside AS Roma, UEFA, and other emergency services and partner agencies to assesses the appropriate policing response to support the club.

“This includes ensuring there is sufficient support in place for fans visiting the city for the first time, and to make sure that everyone attending the match has a safe and enjoyable experience.