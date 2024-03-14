Europa League: Watch as police escort Roma fans before Brighton battle
Ahead of the second leg – with the Italian side leading 4-0 – Sussex Police said there will be an ‘increased police presence’ in Brighton.
Dozens of officers – including some on horseback – have been pictured outside pubs and at the railway station.
"Sussex Police is working in partnership with Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club for the club’s historic first season playing European football,” a spokesperson said.
“We also work alongside AS Roma, UEFA, and other emergency services and partner agencies to assesses the appropriate policing response to support the club.
“This includes ensuring there is sufficient support in place for fans visiting the city for the first time, and to make sure that everyone attending the match has a safe and enjoyable experience.
“Security within the ground remains the responsibility of the club, supported by us.”