Evan Ferguson was a surprise absentee from Brighton’s first ever European matchday squad.

The 18-year-old, alongside captain Lewis Dunk, will miss the chance to play for Albion against AEK Athens.

The striker picked up a knee injury un the 3-1 win over Newcastle United – in which he scored a hat-trick – earlier this month.

As a result, he didn’t feature for his country, the Republic of Ireland, during the international break.

However, he did make a substitute appearance at Manchester United, as Albion again ran out 3-1 winners.

Ahead of the historic match against AEK Athens on Thursday (September 21), Roberto De Zerbi said Ferguson was in a ‘good condition’ – making his absence even more surprising.

The Italian said: “I don't decide yet but yes they [Ferguson and Fati] can start they are in good condition – they are like Joao Pedro and Welbeck. I am lucky because I have good solutions.”

TNT Sports presenter Jules Breach has revealed one possible reason why the striker was missing.

Evan Ferguson made a substitute appearance for Brighton at Manchester United, as Albion ran out 3-1 winners. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)