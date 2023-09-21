BREAKING
Evan Ferguson absence explained as Republic of Ireland striker misses historic Europa League match against AEK Athens

Evan Ferguson was a surprise absentee from Brighton’s first ever European matchday squad.
By Sam Morton
Published 21st Sep 2023, 19:37 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 20:05 BST
The 18-year-old, alongside captain Lewis Dunk, will miss the chance to play for Albion against AEK Athens.

The striker picked up a knee injury un the 3-1 win over Newcastle United – in which he scored a hat-trick – earlier this month.

As a result, he didn’t feature for his country, the Republic of Ireland, during the international break.

However, he did make a substitute appearance at Manchester United, as Albion again ran out 3-1 winners.

Ahead of the historic match against AEK Athens on Thursday (September 21), Roberto De Zerbi said Ferguson was in a ‘good condition’ – making his absence even more surprising.

The Italian said: “I don't decide yet but yes they [Ferguson and Fati] can start they are in good condition – they are like Joao Pedro and Welbeck. I am lucky because I have good solutions.”

TNT Sports presenter Jules Breach has revealed one possible reason why the striker was missing.

Evan Ferguson made a substitute appearance for Brighton at Manchester United, as Albion ran out 3-1 winners. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)Evan Ferguson made a substitute appearance for Brighton at Manchester United, as Albion ran out 3-1 winners. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
Evan Ferguson made a substitute appearance for Brighton at Manchester United, as Albion ran out 3-1 winners. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote: “Captain Lewis Dunk not in the squad for Brighton’s first ever European match at the Amex. Evan Ferguson also not included. After arriving with the team Ferguson was seen leaving the stadium. Reports he’s unwell. First start for Fati. Igor Julio makes debut at the back.”

