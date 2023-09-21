Evan Ferguson absence explained as Republic of Ireland striker misses historic Europa League match against AEK Athens
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 18-year-old, alongside captain Lewis Dunk, will miss the chance to play for Albion against AEK Athens.
The striker picked up a knee injury un the 3-1 win over Newcastle United – in which he scored a hat-trick – earlier this month.
As a result, he didn’t feature for his country, the Republic of Ireland, during the international break.
However, he did make a substitute appearance at Manchester United, as Albion again ran out 3-1 winners.
Ahead of the historic match against AEK Athens on Thursday (September 21), Roberto De Zerbi said Ferguson was in a ‘good condition’ – making his absence even more surprising.
The Italian said: “I don't decide yet but yes they [Ferguson and Fati] can start they are in good condition – they are like Joao Pedro and Welbeck. I am lucky because I have good solutions.”
TNT Sports presenter Jules Breach has revealed one possible reason why the striker was missing.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote: “Captain Lewis Dunk not in the squad for Brighton’s first ever European match at the Amex. Evan Ferguson also not included. After arriving with the team Ferguson was seen leaving the stadium. Reports he’s unwell. First start for Fati. Igor Julio makes debut at the back.”