Every Brighton player out of contract this summer as Everton plot free transfer raid

A few familiar faces at Brighton and Hove Albion will likely be on the move this summer as their contracts tick down.

Albion's inconsistent season in the Premier League is nearing a conclusion as 10th-placed Brighton have just three matches to go.

Fabian Hurzeler's men still have a chance of qualifying for Europe next term, with eighth-place likely to be enough to seal a Conference League spot.

James Milner of Brighton & Hove Albion is out of contract this summer

Brighton travel to a resurgent Wolves this Saturday and their last home game of the season is against Liverpool at the Amex on Monday, May 19. Albion finish their top flight campaign at Tottenham on May 25.

Here's three Albion players who are out contract this summer...

Tom McGill - The Canadian goalkeeper was loaned to MK Dons at the start of last season and made 25 appearances in League Two before being recalled by Brighton due to an injury to No 2 keeper Jason Steele. McGill was on the bench for Albion's FA Cup matches against Chelsea, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest as regular No 1 Bart Verbruggen started between the sticks and Carl Rushworth was cup tied. The 25-year-old – who has been with Brighton since 2018 – is yet to make a first appearance but often featured for the under-21s and under-18s. He also had a brief loan at Crawley Town where he made five appearances. He's out of contract this summer and is set to move on. There will likely be plenty of interest for talented keeper in the coming weeks.

Tariq Lamptey - The former Chelsea man has made 19 appearances with three goals and two assists in all competitions this term after another injury-hit campaign. Lamptey has been behind Joel Veltman in the pecking order for the right back role and as yet there has been little talk of a new contract. The 24-year-old almost joined Ajax last January and the Dutch giants could rekindle their interest this summer. Everton are also said to be keen on a free transfer raid. Brilliant on his day but injuries prevented him from reaching his full potential at Brighton. The Ghana international signed for Albion for around £3m in 2020 and has made 121 appearances for the club in total, with five goals and 11 assists.

James Milner - The 39-year-old started the first three matches of the Premier League season but his hamstring went ping at Arsenal last August and he has not been seen since. Fabian Hurzeler previously said he would love to work with Milner again next season but it's unclear if that will happen. And if it does, would that be as a player or a potential coaching role at Brighton? The former Liverpool, Manchester City, Leeds, Newcastle and Aston Villa man has had a remarkable career. He has made 637 Premier League appearances, ranking him second all-time, behind Gareth Barry. He joined Brighton in 2023 on a free transfer following his successful time at Liverpool and has made 23 appearances for the Seagulls.

