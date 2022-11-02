Former Brighton defender Liam Rosenior reacts with Hull City Owner, Acun Ilıcalı

Rosenior, 38, made 44 appearances for the Seagulls during a three-year stint on the south coast between 2015-18. He was a popular figure at Brighton, having joined from Hull City where he spent five successful years, making 144 outings for the Tigers.

Rosenior is said to have agreed a deal in principle to take over at the Championship club. The contract is almost confirmed and the formalities are expected to be completed later today.

Hull have been without a full-time manager after Shota Arveladze was sacked in September after a poor run of form. Rosenior attended Hull's home game against Middlesbrough last Tuesday and his first game in the dugout is set to be at Millwall this Saturday.

His last role in management was in an interim capacity at Derby, where he initially joined as a coach under Philip Cocu in July 2019. Wayne Rooney then took charge at the Rams and soon promoted Rosenior to assistant in January 2021. When Rooney left last June, owner David Clowes placed Rosenior in temporary charge.

