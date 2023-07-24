Ex-Liverpool ace predicts major role this season for Brighton teenager after Chelsea decision

The performance on Hinshelwood, 18, was one of the major plus points from Albion's thrilling 4-3 Premier League Summer Series loss to Chelsea last Sunday.

Hinshelwood, who made his Albion first team debut in the final match of last season at Aston Villa, played at right back against the Blues in Philadelphia and delivered a confident and composed display.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi took the decision to start the midfielder at right back and it seemed to pay-off. Hinshelwood, linked well with the experienced Solly March down the right flank and proved very capable in defence and attack.

Adam Lallana was impressed by teenager Jack Hinshelwood in the pre season friendly match against the Chelsea at Lincoln Financial Field, in Philadelphia,

The Albion academy graduate, whose dad Adam previously played for the Seagulls, will now hope for further minutes in the Summer Series as Brighton take on Brentford in Atlanta on Wednesday followed by Newcastle in New Jersey.

Lallana, who himself played his first match since January against Chelsea after recovering from a thigh injury, said: "I thought we showed lots of good stuff and it was a first game for Mo [Dahoud] in the middle of the park. Jack Hinshelwood was very good – you’re going to see a lot of him, he’s a very good young player. Joao Pedro and Deniz Undav were very good in the second half.

“We went down to ten men in the second half and had to show a bit of resilience. It’s always nice when you show that, it’s engrained in our blood and we need to show that throughout the year.”

Despite losing the seven goal thriller Lallana was pleased with aspects of the pre-season performance. “It was a very entertaining game for the fans I am sure, we played some really good stuff.