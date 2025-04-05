Ex-Man United ace sets Premier League record for Brighton at Crystal Palace

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Welbeck has put himself in the Albion history books after scoring against Crystal Palace on Saturday, April 5.

Danny Welbeck joined Brighton in 2020. Since then, he’s become a big part of The Seagulls attack, becoming a fans favourite in the process.

After scoring in the 31st minute against Crystal Palace in a Premier League grudge match, he’s broken a record.

The Ex-Man United man has the most goals scored for Albion in Premier League history, with a total of 31.

Danny Welbeck has become Brighton's record Premier League goalscorer after his strike against Palace.(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Previously, he was tied on 30 with former Albion powerhouse Pascal Gross. Behind the German international is Albion legend Glenn Murray and Neal Maupay with 26 Premier League goals each.

Behind them with 25 Premier League goals for Brighton is Leandro Trossard, who now plays for Arsenal.

So far this season, Welbeck has scored eight goals and got four assists.

It really does seem like the 34-year-old, who is two years his manager’s senior, is enjoying his football at the seaside club.

With a mix of experience and young emerging talent in Albion’s squad, a player like Danny Welbeck is a perfect fit.

Welbeck started his career off at the Red Devils in 2008, netting 20 goals in 92 appearances. In 2010 he was sent on a loan to Preston North End, which was disappointing to say the least. He’d go on to make only eight appearances before joining Sunderland in the same year. There, he made 26 appearances and got six goals.

Then, he signed for Arsenal, leaving Manchester United in 2014. He made 88 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 16 goals. In 2019, he then joined Watford for one year before joining up with The Seagulls.