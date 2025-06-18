All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom does not expect to do too much more incoming business in the summer transfer window.

The Seagulls have already spent more than £70m as Greek strikers Charalampos Kostoulas (£30m) and Stefanos Tzimas (£22m) both joined.

Italian international defender Diego Coppola (£10m) also confirmed earlier this week and joins Tommy Watson (£10m) who arrived from Sunderland.

French defender Olivier Boscagli is also set to follow in July as he jets in on a free transfer after six seasons in the Eredivisie with PSV Eindhoven.

“We have already got slightly involved in the transfer window and I don’t think we will be doing a huge amount more between now and the end of the window,” said Bloom to ITV Racing at Ascot.

Albion finished eighth in the Premier League last season and narrowly missed out on a place in Europe. Bloom – who oversaw a massive £200m spend in last summer’s transfer window – expects the team to improve next term.

“It is testament to how well we have done recently that quite a few of our fans were disappointed," said the chairman and owner.

Brighton owner Tony Bloom continues to invest in the playing squad

“I think it was an excellent position but we were close to getting into Europe and doing even better.

“With our younger players a little bit older, Fabian a year in the Premier League, we are hoping for more next season."

Brighton quartet plot next moves

Brighton are though expected to see more players depart this window.

Striker Joao Pedro is widely tipped to leave this summer with Newcastle, who will compete in the Champions League next season, pushing for a deal.

Brighton signed Pedro from Watford for £30m in 2023 and will hope to double their money on the Brazilian striker. Pedro is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2028 and is said to favour a London club. Champions League clubs Arsenal and possibly Tottenham could be interested.

Pervis Estupinan has also strongly hinted at a exit as the left back told South American media that he has "freedom" to explore his options this summer. Manchester United have been linked with Albion's Ecuadorian left back.

Brazilian defender Igor Julio could also be on his way in the near future after he said he "doesn't expect to complete his contract" with Brighton.

Both Igor and Estupinan are contracted until June 2027. Estupinan, 27, has a guide price of £30m, while Brighton will hope to claw back the £15m they paid Fiorentina for Igor in 2023.

Paraguay international Julio Enciso will also be assessing his options following recent links to FC Porto and Inter Milan. His agent stated that Enciso, needs "new surroundings."

