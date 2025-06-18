All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton look set for a busy summer transfer window with a number of players expected to exit in the coming weeks.

South American trio Pervis Estupinan, Joao Pedro and Igor Julio have all expressed a desire to leave – with Estupinan and Igor both speaking publicly about joining “top clubs” this week.

Estupinan and his agent are apparently eyeing Manchester United, Igor said Liverpool is his dream destination, while Pedro is wanted by Newcastle – but favours a move to London.

Igor and Estupinan are contracted with the Seagulls until June 2027.

“We will try to see what is on the table and to see where we can go,” said Estupinan last week. “I’ve spoken to the club. The club have given me this bit of freedom to be able to make a decision.”

While Igor said: “I don't see myself fulfilling the entire term of my contract. I have to take advantage of opportunities and time passes very quickly. I want to reach the top teams.”

Very honest quotes from the pair of them but in some ways it be could seen as a slight sense of entitlement, with some Brighton fans believing they are taking the club for granted. Do two seasons at little old Brighton and then move on to "top" clubs.

Brighton transfer model

To be fair, that is precisely the transfer model the club have encouraged. Sign the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo for very modest fees and sell them on for vast profits. It works for Brighton and often it works very nicely for the player too.

But the thing is, the player really has to deliver in a Brighton shirt. Cucurella was outstanding in his brief time at the Amex Stadium. Mac Allister took a little longer but quickly developed into one of the finest midfielders in world football and Caicedo's £100m-plus talent was obvious soon after his debut for the Seagulls.

All three were absolutely top-notch and deserved their lucrative moves.

Estupinan has been solid, Igor has been patchy and Pedro is decent but sulked for parts of the season on his way to 10 goals.

Igor's further quotes of a dream move to Liverpool were likely taken out of context amid the translation. A move to Anfield at this stage seems unlikely to say the least.

Estupinan to Man United is perhaps a possibility. They are a obviously a higher profile club than Brighton and a potential contract at Old Trafford would likely be higher – but in terms of winning trophies, United remain a way off. Brighton finished 19 points above United last season.

Brighton fans untroubled by Pedro exit

Maybe I'm being a bit harsh on the South American trio but being at Brighton for a bit does not guarantee a dream move. You still have to earn it.

One telling sign is that most Brighton fans seem completely untroubled if Pedro moves or not.

Usually if a top player is about to leave for big money, there are messages of disappointment or nostalgic clips of their brilliant goals. There hasn’t been too much of that for Pedro.

Champions League outfit Newcastle are pushing for Pedro but the 23-year-old Brazilian – according to Igor – favours London, which most likely means Arsenal.

The Gunners badly need a striker, they have for ages, but will Mikel Arteta make Pedro a priority this summer? A player who has been pretty good for Brighton but never hit the levels of Mac Allister, Caicedo and Cucurella.

Verdict

Pedro to Newcastle or a London club seems the most likely outcome and Brighton will hope to double the £30m they paid Watford for the Brazilian back in 2023.

He is without doubt a talented striker but Brighton are well covered with Danny Welbeck, Georginio Rutter, Evan Ferguson and Greek signings Charalampos Kostoulas and Stefanos Tzimas.

Estupinan was a regular for Fabian Hurzeler last term. If he does go Ferdi Kadioglu can play left back but Albion may have to dip into the transfer for a replacement.

Igor has been a decent squad player following his £15m arrival from Fiorentina but it’s an area Albion have strengthened this window with Diego Coppola and Olivier Boscagli incoming.