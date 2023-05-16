Albion are eager to extend this player’s contract before the end of the season amid interest from Barcelona and Ajax.

Brighton & Hove Albion are now at the stage of advancing with offering Joel Veltman an improved contract amid speculation over a potential move abroad, Sussex World can exclusively reveal. The Dutchman is seen as a key player by Roberto De Zerbi and it’s hoped a new deal will be agreed soon.

Rumours have circulated that Veltman’s contract will expire at the end of the current season but it’s understood the club has the option to trigger a one-year extension. Albion are relaxed about the situation due to this but that won’t stop them from trying to keep him at the Amex Stadium for a longer period.

The 31-year-old has become the Seagulls’ first-choice right-back this campaign ahead of Tariq Lamptey, who has often struggled with injuries and fitness. Veltman would probably still start every game even if Lamptey was fit, though, as he has consistently impressed in an array of positions.

Signed for just £900,000 in 2020 from Ajax, many would argue Veltman is one of the best bargains from recent Premier League seasons, if not the best. With 28 appearances to his name in the English top tier this term, he has attracted interest from abroad with Barcelona among those keeping tabs.