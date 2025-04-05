'Explosive talent' - Watch as Sunderland expert tells Brighton fans what to expect from £10m transfer Tommy Watson

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton sealed the £10m summer transfer of Sunderland

Sunderland Echo football writer Phil Smith believes Brighton landed an explosive talent as they sealed the signing of Tommy Watson.

The England youth international has been a long term target of Brighton and they agreed a deal that runs until June 2029. The 18-year-old will officially become an Albion player when the summer transfer window opens.

"He is a very explosive winger,” said Smith to Sussex World. “He's right footed who plays off the left. He wants to cut inside and take players on and he wants to shoot.

Sunderland player Tommy Watson will join Brighton this summer

"He's a very good dribbler which is one thing I imagine Brighton liked about him. He glides past players and his incredible at keeping the ball and getting out of tight spaces."

Brighton tired to sign Watson last January but failed to finalise a deal before deadline day. The club however were determined to get their man and Smith believes Albion’s persistence and the fact Watson’s contract was starting to tick down sealed it.

"Brighton have been very persistent,” Smith added. “They tried to sign him in January and then the previous August, quite a few bids went in.

"Brighton's financial situation and stability means they can be more proactive. That's why they do much more business outside transfer windows than you usually see.

"Watson's contract was running down and Brighton were clever but quite brave and put another really good bid on the table."

The winger made his Championship debut for Sunderland in April 2023, coming on as a late substitute in the Black Cats’ 1-1 draw with Huddersfield.

He has since gone onto make 17 first-team appearances for Sunderland, notably netting a brace in a 2-1 win over Stoke City in December.

Tom has represented England at youth level for the under-17s and under-18s, making his debut for the latter in October 2023.

Brighton Technical director David Weir said, "Tommy is an exciting young talent who we have been tracking for a significant period of time.

“He's had an excellent breakthrough season with Sunderland, and we are looking forward to him joining us in the summer.

“However, for now his full focus is on helping them finish their season as strongly as possible."