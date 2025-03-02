FA Cup quarter final draw confirmed as Brighton eye revenge and home ties for Fulham, Preston and Bournemouth

The FA Cup quarter final draw

Brighton and Hove Albion will face either Nottingham Forest or Ipswich Town in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

The draw was made at Old Trafford following Fulham’s penalty shoot-out victory against the holders Manchester United.

The Seagulls advanced to the last eight thanks to their thrilling 2-1 extra-time victory at Newcastle United earlier today.

Carlos Baleba and Georginio Rutter of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrate following the team's FA Cup Fifth Round victory at Newcastle United

Alexander Isak opened the scoring for the Magpies from the spot but a leveller from Yankuba Minteh and Danny Welbeck’s sublime extra-time winner sealed their progress. Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon and Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey were both sent off during a chaotic cup tie at St James Park.

It could be a shot at revenge for the Seagulls if Nottingham Forest see-off lowly Ipswich tomorrow night at the City Ground. Forest thrashed Brighton 7-0 in the Premier League last month but since that painful loss, Brighton have won five consecutive matches.

Elsewhere in the draw: Fulham vs Crystal Palace, Preston North End v Aston Villa, Bournemouth v Manchester City, Brighton and Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest or Ipswich Town.

When are the quarter-finals: The quarter-final matches will take place across the weekend of Saturday, March 29.

Brighton made the semi-finals of the FA Cup in 2018 and once again under Roberto De Zerbi in 2023.

Fabian Hurzeler’s team will hope to go better this season and the winners of this quarter-final contest will have a genuine chance of cup glory, especially as the top two teams in the Premier League – Liverpool and Arsenal – have both exited the competition.

In the third round, Brighton beat Norwich City 4-0 at Carrow Road and then advanced to the fifth thanks to a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Chelsea at the Amex Stadium.

"On the one side, for sure, when fewer top clubs are in the tournament, the chance is bigger,” said Hurzeler. “On the other side, we all know that the cups, always have their own laws, their own rules, so you don't know what will come next.

"In one game, anything can happen. This cup tournament already proved it this season so far. There’s been a lot of crazy results. I wouldn't say that the percentage is increasing, but the chance of getting to the next round and trying to win something or have the chance to win something, of course, is always a little bit higher if the top clubs are not there."

